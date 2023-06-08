Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Aug 17

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams are set to start on Aug 17. The final theoretical test will be held on Sept 25.

The exam schedule was published on the Dhaka Education Board's website on Thursday.

Students have been advised to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the tests.

Detailed instructions about the exams have been set out in the schedule.

Typically, the HSC exams start on Apr 1, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the government to delay the tests for several months during the last three years.