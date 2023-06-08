    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Aug 17

    The exam schedule has been published on the Dhaka Education Board's website

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 June 2023, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 08:45 AM

    The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams are set to start on Aug 17. The final theoretical test will be held on Sept 25.

    The exam schedule was published on the Dhaka Education Board's website on Thursday.

    Students have been advised to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the tests.

    Detailed instructions about the exams have been set out in the schedule.

    Typically, the HSC exams start on Apr 1, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the government to delay the tests for several months during the last three years.

    RELATED STORIES
    With syllabi incomplete, HSC exams pushed back by a month
    HSC exams pushed back by a month
    This year, the exams will be held on the entire syllabi
    Tennis - US Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - Aug 31, 2022 Golfer Tiger Woods in the stand before the second round match between Serena Williams of the US and Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.
    Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend alleges sexual harassment
    "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," the attorney of Woods' ex-girlfriend wrote
    French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say
    French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say
    Last year’s scheduling drew criticism due to the lack of public transportation in the event of a late finish
    12,789 candidates pass 45th BCS preliminary exam
    12,789 pass 45th BCS preliminary exam
    As many as 346,000 jobseekers took the test

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps