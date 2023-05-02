Remittances slump by 16.24% in April despite Eid

After an 8.5 percent year-on-year rise in March, Bangladesh’s inward remittances dipped by 16.24 percent to $1.7 percent in April compared with the same month last year.

In March, Bangladesh’s monthly inward remittances crossed the $2 billion mark for the second time this fiscal year as the expatriates sent more money home than usual ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They continued to remit robustly until the festival on Apr 22. The remittances slumped in the last week of April after the festival, according to data published by the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

They sent over $2.01 billion through the legal channel last month, up from $1.56 billion in February, according to the latest data published by the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

The $1.56 billion remittances received in February – a nearly 4.5 percent year-on-year increase – was around 20.3 percent down from the $1.95 billion received in January.