    বাংলা

    Man stabbed to death on moving picnic bus in Dhaka

    Md Rabbi Hossain came under attack after he protested harassment of women on the bus

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 05:55 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 05:55 AM

    A man has been stabbed to death and another wounded on a moving picnic bus in Dhaka. 

    Unidentified miscreants attacked the men in the Asad Gate area on Tuesday evening, according to police. 

    The dead man was identified as 25-year-old Md Rabbi Hossain, owner of a shop in Lalbagh’s Shahid Nagar area. The wounded victim, Md Shawon Hossain, 20, was an autorickshaw driver. 

    Rabbi died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 1 am on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday morning, Rabbi and his friends hired two buses to visit a park in Dhamrai. As they were returning, some passengers started smoking and harassing Rabbi’s female friends in the Gabtoli area. 

    An argument broke out between Rabbi and the passengers when he intervened. When the bus reached the Asad Gate area, a group of four men suddenly boarded the bus and attacked Rabbi. Shawon was injured as he tried to break up the fight. The miscreants later escaped. 

    The main suspect has been arrested, said Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Inspector Shahjahan Mondal without providing further details.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man and wife were riding a bicycle to work. A bus cut their lives short
    Man and wife, both garment workers, die in road accident
    A Zaman Enterprise bus hit the couple from behind, near their workplace, killing the couple on the spot
    PBI arrests businessman Kazi Ertaza on fraud charges involving disputed land
    Kazi Ertaza arrested in fraud case
    Ertaza’s connection with the case was not immediately clear, but a PBI spokesperson said his name came up during their investigation
    Government appoints 1,929 candidates through 40th BCS exams
    1,929 appointed through 40th BCS tests
    They will get Tk 22,000 to Tk 53,060 a month in line with the National Pay Scale 2015
    Bangladesh reports 94 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    94 new COVID cases, 1 death
    Dhaka records the highest number of cases among the eight divisions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher