Man stabbed to death on moving picnic bus in Dhaka

A man has been stabbed to death and another wounded on a moving picnic bus in Dhaka.

Unidentified miscreants attacked the men in the Asad Gate area on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The dead man was identified as 25-year-old Md Rabbi Hossain, owner of a shop in Lalbagh’s Shahid Nagar area. The wounded victim, Md Shawon Hossain, 20, was an autorickshaw driver.

Rabbi died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 1 am on Wednesday.