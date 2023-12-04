High Court stays trespassing case against photojournalist Kajol

The High Court has halted the process of an illegal trespassing case filed by Border Guard Bangladesh in Jashore against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.

The bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam issued the stay order on Monday.

Advocate Nazmus Sakib represented Kajol in court while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappy was the state counsel.

On May 2, 2020, BGB arrested the photojournalist from Benapole’s Sadipur border for illegal trespassing, the case documents said.

The Raghunathpur BGB camp authorities named him in a case under the Trespassing Act and handed him over to the Benapole Police Station.