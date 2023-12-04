High Court stays trespassing case against photojournalist Kajol

The High Court has halted the process of an illegal trespassing case filed by Border Guard Bangladesh in Jashore against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.
The bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam issued the stay order on Monday.
Advocate Nazmus Sakib represented Kajol in court while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappy was the state counsel.
On May 2, 2020, BGB arrested the photojournalist from Benapole’s Sadipur border for illegal trespassing, the case documents said.
The Raghunathpur BGB camp authorities named him in a case under the Trespassing Act and handed him over to the Benapole Police Station.
Kajol was also named in three cases filed under the Digital Security Act with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Hazaribagh, and Kamrangirchar Police Stations. He has been indicted in those three cases.
On Mar 9 last year, Kajol was named in a case filed against daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services out of the Westin Dhaka hotel.
Osman Ara Belly and Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonya, members of the Jubo Mohila League Central Committee filed two other cases over the same incident with the Hazaribag and Kamrangirchar Police Stations. Police only indicted Kajol.
Kajol remained missing for about two months following the filing of the case and was later arrested by the Border Guards Bangladesh in Benapole. He was later brought to Dhaka from the jail in Jashore.
On Jun 23, he was arrested and presented before a virtual court, when the judge turned down his bail appeal. The Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court later rejected his bail appeal again on Aug 24.
He subsequently appealed to the High Court against the decision on Sept 8.
The High Court then issued a rule asking the government to explain why Kajol would not be granted bail on Oct 19.
Kajol secured bail from the High Court in one case on Nov 24 and in two more cases under the Digital Security Act on Dec 12, paving the way for his release from jail.