Traffic normalises as floodwaters recede from Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway

Traffic has resumed on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway from Chandanaish to Satkania after two days as floodwaters recede.
“The water began receding yesterday [Wednesday]. Now there is no water. The traffic has returned to normal," Dohazari Police Station chief Khan Md Irfan said.
For the past week, incessant rains and the rush of upstream waters have inundated Chattogram’s Satkania, Chandanaish and Lohagara upazilas. The stretch of the highway from Boropara Koshaipara in Chandanaish to Kerani Hat in Satkania was submerged as a result.
On Monday, floodwaters forced traffic congestion on the highway from Chandanaish College gate area to Kerani Hat, and the worsening situation effectively suspended vehicle movement by 3 am on the following day.
Children and elderly people were among other commuters and travellers impacted by the condition.Parts of the Bandarban district, neighbouring Satkania upazila, were also inundated in floodwaters, disrupting road communication in different areas and suspending it in some regions.