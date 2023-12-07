    বাংলা

    Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations to open on Dec 13

    The timetable for metro trains will remain the same after the two stations are opened

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 12:04 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 12:04 PM

    The government will open metro rail stations at Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University on Dec 13, said Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd Managing Director MAN Siddique.

    During the opening of the Agargaon-Motijheel stretch, authorities promised to inaugurate all the stations within the following three months, Siddique said.

    The schedule for the metro rail operating will remain the same after the new stations are opened, he added.

    After these two stations are launched, only the stoppages at Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar will remain closed.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 Ekushey Express buses torched in Dhaka’s Maniknagar amid BNP’s 48-hour blockade
    3 Ekushey Express buses torched in Maniknagar
    Two units from Khilgaon Fire Station and one from Siddique Bazar Fire Station doused the fire
    Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr stands among law enforcement officers as they investigate the scene of an explosion that occurred during a Catholic Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Philippines, Dec 3, 2023.
    3 dead in blast during Mass in Philippine university gym
    The authorities are investigating the explosion at Mindanao State University, the regional police director, Brigadier General Allan Nobleza said
    Students celebrate as DU metro station set to open
    Students celebrate as DU metro station set to open
    The metro station at Dhaka’s University’s Teacher-Students Centre is set to open in a couple of days. Students at the university organised a rally to celebrate the much-awaited occasion on Saturday, D ...
    Metro rail service to launch with limited service on new Agargaon-Motijheel route
    Agargaon-Motijheel metro rail service limited after launch
    Trains on the route will run until 11:30 am and only stop at three stations

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron