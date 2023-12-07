Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations to open on Dec 13

Two units from Khilgaon Fire Station and one from Siddique Bazar Fire Station doused the fire
The government will open metro rail stations at Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University on Dec 13, said Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Ltd Managing Director MAN Siddique.
During the opening of the Agargaon-Motijheel stretch, authorities promised to inaugurate all the stations within the following three months, Siddique said.
The schedule for the metro rail operating will remain the same after the new stations are opened, he added.
After these two stations are launched, only the stoppages at Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar will remain closed.