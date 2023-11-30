    বাংলা

    Two covered vans set ablaze, hand bomb detonated in Gazipur amid BNP’s hartal

    The arsonists detonated a hand bomb before leaving the scene amid the BNP's protest programme

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 08:37 AM

    A group of unidentified arsonists set fire to two covered vans and detonated a hand bomb before fleeing the scene in Gazipur amid a hartal and transport blockade called by the BNP ahead of the 12th national elections.

    The fire destroyed the vehicles’ front ends, but no casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka bypass highway in the district’s Jajhor area around 6:15 am on Thursday, said Gacha Police Station chief Md Shah Alam.

    “A group of around 15 attackers stopped the covered vans, owned by Labib Group and DBL, in the Jajhor area. They threw petrol onto the vehicles and set them aflame. They detonated a hand bomb and fled the scene.”

    Khademul Islam, the driver of the vehicle owned by DBL, said he was travelling to Narayanganj from Kashimpur. The attackers blocked the highway with eight motorcycles and instructed him to stop the vehicle.

    “They hurled brickbats and destroyed the vehicle’s front end when I stopped. They fled after pouring petrol on the vehicle and lighting a fire. I got cuts on my hands,” Khademul said.

    Two firefighting units brought the flames under control half an hour after the attack, said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service.

    The incident will be investigated and legal action will be taken against the culprits, Alam said.

    RELATED STORIES
    19 vehicles torched during BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal: fire service
    19 vehicles torched in 2-day hartal: fire service
    Four of the vehicles, including a BRTC double-decker, have been torched in Dhaka
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises amid BNP’s hartal
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises
    The blast takes place 20 minutes after a chaotic row in the courtroom duing the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea
    3 buses torched in Ctg amid BNP-Jamaat hartal
    3 buses torched in Ctg
    The incidents occur amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami
    11 vehicles torched across Bangladesh just before BNP hartal
    11 vehicles torched just before hartal
    Five vehicles were set on fire in Dhaka city, three in the Rajshahi Division, two in the Chattogram Division and one in the Mymensingh Division

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps