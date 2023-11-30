Two covered vans set ablaze, hand bomb detonated in Gazipur amid BNP’s hartal

A group of unidentified arsonists set fire to two covered vans and detonated a hand bomb before fleeing the scene in Gazipur amid a hartal and transport blockade called by the BNP ahead of the 12th national elections.

The fire destroyed the vehicles’ front ends, but no casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka bypass highway in the district’s Jajhor area around 6:15 am on Thursday, said Gacha Police Station chief Md Shah Alam.

“A group of around 15 attackers stopped the covered vans, owned by Labib Group and DBL, in the Jajhor area. They threw petrol onto the vehicles and set them aflame. They detonated a hand bomb and fled the scene.”