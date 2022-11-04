A Gazipur couple died in a parked car. Police say they used a cat to verify if they were poisoned

The couple lived in Gazipur’s Kamarjuri area. Ziaur was the head teacher at the Shaheed Smriti High School in Tongi, while Mahmuda was an assistant teacher at the Amjad Ali Government Girls High School in Tongi.

As the two schools were close to each other, the couple commuted to work together in their car. Ziaur drove the vehicle himself. On the morning of Aug 17, the couple left for work together, but never returned home. Their parked car, with the bodies inside, was found the following day.

Recently, investigators began exploring the possibility of their car’s air conditioner releasing toxic gas, said SI Nadir.

“We put a cat in the car, turned on the AC and closed the door,” he said. “Ten to 15 minutes later, the cat grew weak and kept falling. Within 25-26 minutes later, it had died.”

It would have taken the couple about 20-25 minutes to go from the school to the place where their car was eventually found, the police official said.

But Atiqur Rahman, who is Ziaur Rahman’s older brother and the plaintiff in the case over the couple’s deaths, was not satisfied by this explanation.

“This is a story made up by the police,” he said. “There is no basis for the police’s cat explanation. I can’t accept their arguments at all.”