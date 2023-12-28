Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar

Four people have been killed and four others injured after a head-on collision between a tourist bus and a pickup van in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila.
The incident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in north Harbang's Kalabagan area around 7:30 am on Thursday, said Sub-Inspector Khokon Kanti Rudra of Chiringa Highway Police Station.
The dead have been identified as labourers Ridwan, Bakkar, Joynal, and Mohiuddin. All of them were passengers on the pickup van.
SI Khokon said the bus was carrying tourists from Dhaka’s Gazipur to Cox's Bazar. Upon reaching Kalabagan, the bus collided with a Chattogram-bound pickup van. Four workers on the pickup van died on the spot.
The injured individuals were rescued and taken to the Chakaria Health Complex. They were later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
The bodies of the dead were recovered and sent to the health complex morgue.
Following the crash, the driver of the bus fled the scene, Khokon said. The bus and the pickup van have been seized by the police, he added.