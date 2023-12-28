Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar

Four people have been killed and four others injured after a head-on collision between a tourist bus and a pickup van in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria Upazila.

The incident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in north Harbang's Kalabagan area around 7:30 am on Thursday, said Sub-Inspector Khokon Kanti Rudra of Chiringa Highway Police Station.

The dead have been identified as labourers Ridwan, Bakkar, Joynal, and Mohiuddin. All of them were passengers on the pickup van.