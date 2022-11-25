Woman dies after being run over by a bus in Dhaka

Security analysts say former militants are emerging from the shadows and reuniting in new guises to proliferate their extremist ideology
A woman has died after a bus ran her over at Dhaka’s ECB Chattar.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Kulsum Begum, a native of Barishal’s Mehendiganj Upazila.
A child aged around six was also injured in the incident on Friday and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to the police.
A bus operated by Basumati Paribahan hit Kulsum and the child while they were crossing the road around 10 am, said Kazi Sahan Haq, chief of Cantonment Police Station. The woman died on the spot.
Police seized the vehicle and detained its driver. Kulsum's body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, he added.