Nazia Sultana, an expectant mother and senior assistant secretary, dies of dengue

A senior assistant secretary of the commerce ministry has died of dengue amid an alarming outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.
SM Nazia Sultana, who was eight months pregnant, passed away during treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital, the ministry said on Tuesday.
She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
Nazia, a cadre of the 30th BCS batch, worked at the commerce ministry's World Trade Organisation wing.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.
“Nazia Sultana was very bright and an intelligent officer. We lost an honest and qualified officer with her untimely passing," Tipu Munshi said.
Hospitalisations due to the dengue fever have been rising in Bangladesh every day, as previously warned by experts. This year, more than 35,000 patients have been hospitalised with the disease, and over 150 people died.