    বাংলা

    Nazia Sultana, an expectant mother and senior assistant secretary, dies of dengue

    Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed condolences over the death and said she was a very bright and qualified official

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2023, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 09:38 AM

    A senior assistant secretary of the commerce ministry has died of dengue amid an alarming outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.

    SM Nazia Sultana, who was eight months pregnant, passed away during treatment at BIRDEM General Hospital, the ministry said on Tuesday.

    She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

    Nazia, a cadre of the 30th BCS batch, worked at the commerce ministry's World Trade Organisation wing.

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.

    “Nazia Sultana was very bright and an intelligent officer. We lost an honest and qualified officer with her untimely passing," Tipu Munshi said.

    Hospitalisations due to the dengue fever have been rising in Bangladesh every day, as previously warned by experts. This year, more than 35,000 patients have been hospitalised with the disease, and over 150 people died.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fargana becomes first centurion for Bangladesh in women's ODIs
    Fargana becomes first Bangladeshi centurion in women's ODIs
    She helps guide the Tigresses to a competitive score of 225 in the series decider against India in Mirpur
    Bangladesh raises export target to $72bn for FY24
    Bangladesh sets $72bn export target for FY24
    The 11.5 percent jump is ambitious but achievable if Bangladesh can ensure stability in power supply, the commerce minister says
    US and Chinese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, Jan 30, 2023.
    The China-US military chill: do they talk at all?
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not secure any progress on the issue during his visit to Beijing last week
    Bangladesh lawmakers slam commerce minister for soaring commodity prices
    Commerce minister under fire for soaring commodity prices
    Gono Forum MP Mukabbir Khan called for Tipu Munshi's resignation, labelling his ministry as the 'biggest failure' in the Awami League administration

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen