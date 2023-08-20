Three get death for murdering man, nephew in Faridpur mosque

A Dhaka court has sentenced three people to death for killing a man and his nephew in a shooting incident in a Faridpur mosque four years ago.
Judge Jasmin Ara of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 announced the verdict on Sunday.
Among the 15 accused, four have been sentenced to different prison terms, while six have been acquitted.
After the verdict, lawyer Golam Rasul said, "I myself was a victim of the attack and was injured. The person who attacked me has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. I demand the death penalty for all the attackers. I will appeal against this verdict.”
Rasul filed the case after Rowshan Ali and his nephew, Mirazul Islam, were killed on the Madhyakaichail Madrasa Mosque premises in Nagarkanda over a reported territorial dispute.
On Aug 10, 2019, Rowshan, Mirazul and others arrived at the madrasa ground after offering their Asr prayers.
A group of attackers, led by Awal Molla and Hanif Mia, subsequently ambushed them.
The assailants opened fire on Awal's orders. Both Rowshan and Mirazul died on the spot. About eight others were severely injured in the shooting.