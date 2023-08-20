Three get death for murdering man, nephew in Faridpur mosque

A Dhaka court has sentenced three people to death for killing a man and his nephew in a shooting incident in a Faridpur mosque four years ago.

Judge Jasmin Ara of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 announced the verdict on Sunday.

Among the 15 accused, four have been sentenced to different prison terms, while six have been acquitted.

After the verdict, lawyer Golam Rasul said, "I myself was a victim of the attack and was injured. The person who attacked me has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. I demand the death penalty for all the attackers. I will appeal against this verdict.”