    বাংলা

    Three get death for murdering man, nephew in Faridpur mosque

    Among the 15 accused, four have been sentenced to different prison terms, while six have been acquitted by the judge

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2023, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 06:35 AM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced three people to death for killing a man and his nephew in a shooting incident in a Faridpur mosque four years ago.

    Judge Jasmin Ara of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 announced the verdict on Sunday.

    Among the 15 accused, four have been sentenced to different prison terms, while six have been acquitted.

    After the verdict, lawyer Golam Rasul said, "I myself was a victim of the attack and was injured. The person who attacked me has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. I demand the death penalty for all the attackers. I will appeal against this verdict.”

    Rasul filed the case after Rowshan Ali and his nephew, Mirazul Islam, were killed on the Madhyakaichail Madrasa Mosque premises in Nagarkanda over a reported territorial dispute.

    On Aug 10, 2019, Rowshan, Mirazul and others arrived at the madrasa ground after offering their Asr prayers.

    A group of attackers, led by Awal Molla and Hanif Mia, subsequently ambushed them.

    The assailants opened fire on Awal's orders. Both Rowshan and Mirazul died on the spot. About eight others were severely injured in the shooting.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man sentenced to death for setting wife on fire in Jamalpur
    Man to die for burning wife to death in Jamalpur
    Shovan doused his wife in petrol and threw her onto a burning stove following a domestic feud, state lawyers said
    BNP calls protest rallies for Friday over conviction of Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
    BNP calls protest rallies over Tarique, Zubaida conviction
    They announced programmes in metropolitan areas and district towns across the country
    Man beaten to death by mob for ‘trying to stop fight’ in Dhaka
    Man beaten to death by mob in Dhaka
    Md Khaled Sheikh had tried to help free a boy suspected of robbery from the group, but they turned on him instead
    5 to die for rape and murder of jute mill worker in Faridpur
    5 to die for rape, murder in Faridpur
    The 32-year-old Kajol Rekha Kajoli was gang-raped and killed in October 2019

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks