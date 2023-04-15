    বাংলা

    New Super Market traders ignored fire risks after notice, Bangabazar blaze

    A fire destroyed hundreds of shops before the traders could instal fire extinguishers

    Golam Mortuja Antubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2023, 04:47 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 04:47 PM

    The traders of Dhaka New Super Market were notified about fire risks after the devastating blaze at Bangabazar, but they did not take any quick steps to prevent a similar incident.

    The traders said they had bought some fire extinguishers following instructions from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, but a fire destroyed hundreds of shops before the equipment could be installed.

    Firefighters also questioned the three-storey market’s air-cooling system installed three years ago. They believe the system was improperly set up.

    After the inferno at Bangabazar on Apr 4, the fire service said it notified the traders of the biggest clothing marketplace in the country about the fire risks in 2019. The traders were reminded of the dangers of continuing business in a labyrinth of shops.

    Instead of heeding the notices, the traders challenged the fire service order in the High Court and managed a stay order.

    With the Bangabazar incident still in discussions from tea stalls to TV talk shows, New Super Market caught fire around 5:45 am on Saturday. The traders said the fire originated on the second floor and spread to the first floor.

    Maruf Hasan, convenor of Dhaka New Super Market (South) Traders Association, said the fire burnt about 600 of the 1,300 shops. The heat from the blaze and water sprayed to douse the fire damaged nearly 100 other shops.

    WHAT DID TRADERS DO?

    Lt Col Tajul Islam, a director of the fire service, said it declared New Super Market risky after a routine inspection recently following the Bangabazar blaze.

    “We also gave some instructions on how to lower the risks of fire,” he said.

    Maruf said they started working in line with the instructions from the fire service. “We bought some equipment, but the instructions were not implemented fully.”

    Abu Yusuf, another trader who runs a Facebook page of the market, also said they purchased some fire extinguishers, but did not install them.

    CENTRAL AIR-COOLING SYSTEM IN QUESTION

    The market, owned by Dhaka South City Corporation, did not have an air-cooling system when it was built.

    The traders installed an air-conditioning system on the first floor five to six years ago. The ground floor was brought under the system two years ago, but there was no central air-conditioner on the second floor.

    The fire service believes the central air-conditioning system fuelled the fire and hampered efforts to douse it.

    “Small flames in the piles of clothes kept on the floor emit thick smoke, while the ventilation system is very bad. Fire service workers cannot stay inside even with breathing apparatus. Many have fallen sick,” Tajul said.

    Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, president of the New Market Shop Owners Association, said gypsum boards were used to close the ventilators of New Super Market during the installation of the central air-conditioning system. “The fire spread first due to those gypsum boards,” he said.

    Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the traders renovated the structure by altering its main design. “All the ventilators and open spaces were closed. Now we’re seeing what can happen if you block all the ventilators.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangabazar fire turns Eid sales hopes of thousands of traders into ashes
    Bangabazar fire destroys Eid dreams of traders
    Thousands stare into a bleak future as a massive blaze engulfed one of the largest markets in Bangladesh
    Bangabazar traders financially ruined as fire burns down market before Eid
    Bangabazar traders in dire straits as fire guts market
    Around five thousand traders were impacted by the blaze, said Mosharraf Kamal Bhuiyan, owner of a Bangabazar store named Bhuiyan Fashion
    'Everything turning to ash in front of our eyes': New Super Market traders distraught after blaze
    Everything turning to ash: New Super Market traders
    The traders face a bleak future as a massive blaze destroys New Super Market in Dhaka
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    A massive fire broke out on the second storey of the New Super Market in Dhaka on Saturday morning. Fire service, Army, Navy, Air Force, BGB, and police rushed to the scene to try to bring the flames ...

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan