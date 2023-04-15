New Super Market traders ignored fire risks after notice, Bangabazar blaze

Instead of heeding the notices, the traders challenged the fire service order in the High Court and managed a stay order.

With the Bangabazar incident still in discussions from tea stalls to TV talk shows, New Super Market caught fire around 5:45 am on Saturday. The traders said the fire originated on the second floor and spread to the first floor.

Maruf Hasan, convenor of Dhaka New Super Market (South) Traders Association, said the fire burnt about 600 of the 1,300 shops. The heat from the blaze and water sprayed to douse the fire damaged nearly 100 other shops.

WHAT DID TRADERS DO?

Lt Col Tajul Islam, a director of the fire service, said it declared New Super Market risky after a routine inspection recently following the Bangabazar blaze.

“We also gave some instructions on how to lower the risks of fire,” he said.