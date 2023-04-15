New Super Market traders ignored fire risks after notice, Bangabazar blaze

The traders of Dhaka New Super Market were notified about fire risks after the devastating blaze at Bangabazar, but they did not take any quick steps to prevent a similar incident.
The traders said they had bought some fire extinguishers following instructions from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, but a fire destroyed hundreds of shops before the equipment could be installed.
Firefighters also questioned the three-storey market’s air-cooling system installed three years ago. They believe the system was improperly set up.
After the inferno at Bangabazar on Apr 4, the fire service said it notified the traders of the biggest clothing marketplace in the country about the fire risks in 2019. The traders were reminded of the dangers of continuing business in a labyrinth of shops.
Instead of heeding the notices, the traders challenged the fire service order in the High Court and managed a stay order.
With the Bangabazar incident still in discussions from tea stalls to TV talk shows, New Super Market caught fire around 5:45 am on Saturday. The traders said the fire originated on the second floor and spread to the first floor.
Maruf Hasan, convenor of Dhaka New Super Market (South) Traders Association, said the fire burnt about 600 of the 1,300 shops. The heat from the blaze and water sprayed to douse the fire damaged nearly 100 other shops.
WHAT DID TRADERS DO?
Lt Col Tajul Islam, a director of the fire service, said it declared New Super Market risky after a routine inspection recently following the Bangabazar blaze.
“We also gave some instructions on how to lower the risks of fire,” he said.
Maruf said they started working in line with the instructions from the fire service. “We bought some equipment, but the instructions were not implemented fully.”
Abu Yusuf, another trader who runs a Facebook page of the market, also said they purchased some fire extinguishers, but did not install them.
CENTRAL AIR-COOLING SYSTEM IN QUESTION
The market, owned by Dhaka South City Corporation, did not have an air-cooling system when it was built.
The traders installed an air-conditioning system on the first floor five to six years ago. The ground floor was brought under the system two years ago, but there was no central air-conditioner on the second floor.
The fire service believes the central air-conditioning system fuelled the fire and hampered efforts to douse it.
“Small flames in the piles of clothes kept on the floor emit thick smoke, while the ventilation system is very bad. Fire service workers cannot stay inside even with breathing apparatus. Many have fallen sick,” Tajul said.
Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, president of the New Market Shop Owners Association, said gypsum boards were used to close the ventilators of New Super Market during the installation of the central air-conditioning system. “The fire spread first due to those gypsum boards,” he said.
Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the traders renovated the structure by altering its main design. “All the ventilators and open spaces were closed. Now we’re seeing what can happen if you block all the ventilators.”