Early military action in Chattogram pre-empted a worse genocide in 1971: Rafiqul Islam

Retired Major Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, was an officer in the Pakistan army in 1971. Before the military started its vicious attack on Dhaka late on the night of Mar 25, he had already rebelled.

Sensing a breakdown in talks and preparations for a large-scale invasion, the army captain sprang into pre-emptive action. He gave the order to capture the major port city of Chattogram and the nearby border areas. The rebelling army personnel and freedom fighters held on to Chattogram until Apr 2 and Ramgarh until May 2.

"This is how we started the [Liberation War of 1971]," said Islam on a special episode of bdnews24.com's talk show Inside Out to commemorate Bangladesh's Independence Day.

"[We] made tremendous gains in the initial days and our success was such that the 53rd Brigade could not capture Chattogram immediately and carry out genocide. Had we not taken that pre-emptive action, they [the Bengalis] would all probably have died."

Islam said that though he was oath-bound to protect Pakistan when he joined the military, he could not stand by while the army attacked his people.

"We took an oath to defend the country, but when we see that country attacking [our] people, preparing for it, then that oath is meaningless. My job is to protect my people. And, no matter what, I'll do it."

The fear of reprisals from West Pakistan did not sway his decision, Islam said. "There are always consequences for every action. And you are mentally prepared for it."