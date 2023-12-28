Businessman arrested over fatal Khilkhet crash says he blacked out

    বাংলা

    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 04:27 PM
    Police have arrested a 36-year-old businessman named Nabid Al Bishal over the deadly car crash in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

    Nabid was behind the wheel when his Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into a group of passengers waiting for a bus ride on Wednesday night, killing at least three people, including a child.

    After his arrest on Thursday, Nabid told police he had blacked out before losing control.

    He also said he had experienced the same problem earlier. It was unclear why he continued driving despite having such a health issue.

    It was also unclear how he fled if he had blacked out.

    Nabid is involved in the clearing and forwarding business, according to Sheikh Aminul Bashar, chief of Khilkhet Police Station.

    The car is registered under a woman’s name and it had a sticker of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on it.

    Aminul said they were checking how Nabid got the sticker of the regulator.

    The accident left Ujjol Pandey, 28, and Yasin, 8, dead on the spot.

    A woman, Armina Haque, 36, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Yasin’s father Sumon Mia, a construction worker, was fighting for his life. Armina was a manager at the human resource department of Palmal Group.

    Sumon and Yasin were on their way back to Mohammadpur after visiting Sumon’s father Mofizul Islam, a security guard of a building in Khilkhet.

    The family said Sumon asked about Yasin after regaining consciousness, but he was not informed about the death of the boy because the shock may deteriorate his condition.

    Mofizul said Sumon bought him Khichudi and Pitha while Yasin wanted to see his grandfather.

    “They were waiting for a bus after I finished eating,” said a dejected Mofizul.

