Businessman arrested over fatal Khilkhet crash says he blacked out

Police have arrested a 36-year-old businessman named Nabid Al Bishal over the deadly car crash in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

Nabid was behind the wheel when his Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into a group of passengers waiting for a bus ride on Wednesday night, killing at least three people, including a child.

After his arrest on Thursday, Nabid told police he had blacked out before losing control.

He also said he had experienced the same problem earlier. It was unclear why he continued driving despite having such a health issue.

It was also unclear how he fled if he had blacked out.