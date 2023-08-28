PM Sheikh Hasina to brief media Tuesday on visit to S Africa for BRICS summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to address the outcome of her recent five-day visit to South Africa.

The briefing will be held at her official residence at 4pm, Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minister, said on Monday.

The prime minister recently returned home from Johannesburg after attending the BRICS summit, a five-nation alliance that controls a quarter of the world economy and recently announced an expansion.