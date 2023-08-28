    বাংলা

    PM Sheikh Hasina to brief media Tuesday on visit to S Africa for BRICS summit

    The prime minister will discuss her trip to Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit

    Published : 28 August 2023, 12:19 PM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to address the outcome of her recent five-day visit to South Africa.

    The briefing will be held at her official residence at 4pm, Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minister, said on Monday.

    The prime minister recently returned home from Johannesburg after attending the BRICS summit, a five-nation alliance that controls a quarter of the world economy and recently announced an expansion.

    It was the 15th Summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were also in attendance.

    Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Aug 22 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, the current BRICS chair.

