Accused of embezzlement, headmaster ‘assaults’ school committee chairman in Kurigram

A headmaster has allegedly beaten up the chairman of the school’s governing body in Kurigram in the third incident of reported assault involving educational institutions in the district in less than two weeks.

The latest incident occurred in Rowmari on Monday evening after Abul Kashem, the headmaster of Barbandha Government Primary School, was accused of embezzlement by school committee Chairman Monirul Islam.

Monirul filed a complaint later that night, said Rup Kumar Sarker, chief of Rowmari Police Station.

Monirul, who was undergoing treatment at Rowmari Upazila Health Complex on Tuesday, alleged he found out after taking charge last year that Kashem had embezzled Tk 275,000 by forging the signature of former committee chairman Ayub Ali to withdraw funds from a joint bank account.