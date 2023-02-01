Accused of embezzlement, headmaster ‘assaults’ school committee chairman in Kurigram

A headmaster has allegedly beaten up the chairman of the school’s governing body in Kurigram in the third incident of reported assault involving educational institutions in the district in less than two weeks.
The latest incident occurred in Rowmari on Monday evening after Abul Kashem, the headmaster of Barbandha Government Primary School, was accused of embezzlement by school committee Chairman Monirul Islam.
Monirul filed a complaint later that night, said Rup Kumar Sarker, chief of Rowmari Police Station.
Monirul, who was undergoing treatment at Rowmari Upazila Health Complex on Tuesday, alleged he found out after taking charge last year that Kashem had embezzled Tk 275,000 by forging the signature of former committee chairman Ayub Ali to withdraw funds from a joint bank account.
Monirul said Kashem became angry after Monirul filed complaints with the chief executive of the Upazila administration and other top officers on Sunday.
“Kashem and his nephew Ranju Mia indiscriminately beat me up on Monday evening. Locals rescued me and got me admitted to the Upazila health complex.”
The health complex’s doctor Zahangir Alam said Monirul has wounds on his body.
Former committee chairman Ayub said he has been ill for a year and is not aware of the withdrawal of government funds from the joint account.
Upazila Executive Officer ABM Sarwar Rabbi said the Upazila education officer was tasked with investigating the complaint filed by Monirul. “Action will be taken once we get the investigation report.”
Headmaster Kashem denied the allegations of embezzling funds and assaulting Monirul.
He said Ayub forgot about withdrawing the funds from the bank because he was ill.
Asked about the allegation of assault, he said: “It happened with my nephew Ranju Mia. I wasn’t involved with it.”
On Jan 19, a local leader of the Awami League assaulted a headmaster during a deliberation over recruitments in Rowmari.
Within a week, a BNP leader in Kurigram assaulted a local public school teacher for cancelling his son's admission after the parent filed more than one application for the admission in breach of rules.
Video clips of both incidents spread over social media and sparked criticism and anger.