At least five killed in explosion at Sitakunda oxygen plant

At least five people have died in an explosion at Sima Oxygen Limited’s plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

Shahadat Hossain, chief executive of the Sitakunda Upazila administration, said the blast occurred at the private facility in Sonaichhari near the Dhaka-Chattogam Highway around 4:30 pm on Saturday.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence, the police and Upazila administration officials rushed to the site after the incident, he said.

The fire service said nine units of the firefighters brought the flames caused by the blast under control in less than an hour.



Photos from the site showed the blast ripped through metal structures of the factory in the Kadam Rasul area.

Ashraful Alam, an assistant commissioner, said in the evening that the rescuers found five bodies from the site of the blast.