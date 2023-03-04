    বাংলা

    At least five killed in explosion at Sitakunda oxygen plant

    The death toll may rise as the authorities continue a rescue operation

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2023, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 12:24 PM

    At least five people have died in an explosion at Sima Oxygen Limited’s plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

    Shahadat Hossain, chief executive of the Sitakunda Upazila administration, said the blast occurred at the private facility in Sonaichhari near the Dhaka-Chattogam Highway around 4:30 pm on Saturday.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence, the police and Upazila administration officials rushed to the site after the incident, he said.

    The fire service said nine units of the firefighters brought the flames caused by the blast under control in less than an hour.

    Photos from the site showed the blast ripped through metal structures of the factory in the Kadam Rasul area.    

    Ashraful Alam, an assistant commissioner, said in the evening that the rescuers found five bodies from the site of the blast.

    The death toll is expected to rise as the rescue operation continues.

    The explosion damaged the entire plant. Smoke billowing from the factory could be seen from far away.

    Some onlookers said they saw body parts severed by the blast at the site.

    Around 15 people injured in the blast were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Alauddin Talukder, an assistant sub-inspector at the hospital’s police camp.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cabinet Division members, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, leaders of the three forces and other high-level officials from government and civil sectors see off Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday, Mar 3, 2022 before her trip to Doha, Qatar to attend the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries.
    Hasina in Doha to attend LDC conference
    The prime minister will attend several events and high-level meetings on a three-day trip
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bandarban’s Bawm villages
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bawm villages
    At least four villages did not prepare the ground for jhum farming because workers are scared, a union council chairman says
    Panchagarh calm as police, BGB patrol streets after violent anti-Ahmadiyya protests
    Panchagarh situation calms after violent protests
    The Ahmaddiya community has agreed to suspend a religious gathering for three days, police say
    Garment workers block Banani road for two hours over rumours of colleague’s death
    Garment workers block Banani road over rumours of colleague’s death
    A worker was injured after a bus hit her, leading her colleagues to block the main Dhaka thoroughfare for nearly two hours

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher