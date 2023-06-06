Two decades after Shaheb Ali’s murder, Magura court sentences three people to death

A court has sentenced three people to death for the 2002 murder of Shaheb Ali, a resident of Kotbhag village in Magura’s Shalikha Upazila.

Judge Farzana Yasmin of the Magura Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, handing capital punishment to Abdus Sobur, Habibur and Bulu Miah.

On Mar 8, 2002, Shaheb Ali left home to work his fields, according to Advocate Mashiur Rahman, additional public prosecutor for the district judge’s court.