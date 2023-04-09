Bangladesh will shut down some hazardous marketplaces after Eid: Salman F Rahman

“For example, I was reading in the press that one of the other markets which they are now saying is also very, very unsafe is the Gausia Market. So there again, a notice has been given.”

“The question is, it’s Eid, and just before Eid, can we shut it down? Okay, we will do it after Eid. So this is an issue, which is a difficult one to resolve, but we are working towards it.”

Asked why the government had resorted to only sending notices instead of taking further action, he said: “It is not the job of the government to do anything.”

“The remedial work has to be done by the owner of the building or the occupants of the building who are there. What the government can do is they can go and shut it down. Now, obviously, there again is a lot of resistance.”

“[What the] government has to do, the government is doing, but it's the individuals who are being given the notice and being asked that you have to fix it, and they are not fixing it. So there, to speed that up, like I said, then the government will have to go into taking very, very strong and harsh actions that has a lot of other social and economic consequences. And then again, you all will say, well, you're speeding it up, you're going and taking this harsh action, but then what is going to happen? Because the livelihoods of lots of people are involved in this."