    Bangladesh Information Commission orders disciplinary action against government official

    The commission said it also warned two other people for their refusal to give information

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 07:13 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 07:13 PM

    The Information Commission, Bangladesh has ordered disciplinary action against the director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital for delaying to make information available to an applicant. 

    The action of the hospital director, Dr Md Yunus Ali, was in breach of the Information Act 2009 because the information sought by the applicant was not something that should be withheld, the commission said in a statement on Monday. 

    The commission ordered the head of the Directorate General of Health Services and the health secretary to act against the hospital director. 

    The commission said it also warned Dewan Morshed Kamal, the director of Rangpur Divisional Family Planning Office, for deliberately disrupting the process to provide information. 

    The commission asked the head of the Directorate General of Family Planning and the health medical education and family welfare secretary to report on the issue. 

    The commission also warned a general manager of Meghna Petroleum Ltd in Chattogram for refusing to provide information, according to the statement. 

    Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, and information commissioners Shahidul Alam and Masuda Bhatti made the decisions after hearing 10 complaints on Monday.

