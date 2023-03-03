3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah

Kaliganj Police Station chief Abdur Rahim Molla said the deaths were reported at different times on Thursday night.

Jahangir died at home, Bipul on his way to the hospital and Razib in hospital care in Jashore.

The cause of their deaths can be confirmed after receiving autopsy reports, the police officer said.

Jahangir’s uncle Miru Khan said his nephew fell ill after returning home Thursday night. “He was sweating a lot and died soon after.”