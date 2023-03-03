    বাংলা

    3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah

    Both police and the local mayor confirm the reports of deaths linked to alcohol consumption

    Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2023, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 11:28 AM

    Three people have died after consuming “poisonous spirits” in Kaliganj Upazila in Jhenaidah, according to the police.

    They were identified as Jahangir Hossain, 35, son of Harun Ar Rashid Khan from Kaliganj’s Nadipara, Bipul Kumar, 45, son of Anil Kumar, and Razib Hasan, 25, son of Khokhan Mia from Dhakalepara.

    Kaliganj Police Station chief Abdur Rahim Molla said the deaths were reported at different times on Thursday night.

    Jahangir died at home, Bipul on his way to the hospital and Razib in hospital care in Jashore.

    The cause of their deaths can be confirmed after receiving autopsy reports, the police officer said.

    Jahangir’s uncle Miru Khan said his nephew fell ill after returning home Thursday night. “He was sweating a lot and died soon after.”

    Nirmal Kumar, the elder brother of Bipul, said his brother’s blood pressure dropped at night. He died on his way to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital after transfer from Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

    Razib’s family said he was admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex. After his condition deteriorated, he was moved to the Jashore hospital where he died.

    Kaliganj Municipality Mayor Md Ashraful Alam said he received reports of the deaths linked to alcohol poisoning.

