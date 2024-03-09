No more killings at borders, say BGB and BSF at conference

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) have agreed to prevent shooting deaths on the Bangladesh-India border at the 54th DG Level Border Conference.

The five-day conference, held at Dhaka’s Peelkhana, ended on Saturday.

The directors general of both border forces and their delegations appeared before the media at 10 am on Saturday.

“Both sides have agreed that, from now on, there will be no more killings on the border – whether it is of a uniformed border guard, any innocent, or a common person. Neither Bangladesh nor India want any more loss of life. We will try our best to ensure it,” said BGB DG Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.