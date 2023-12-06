    বাংলা

    Agrani Bank staff bus torched in Khilgaon amid BNP blockade

    No casualties were reported in the incident

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 06:58 AM

    A BRTC bus designated for bank employees has been set on fire in the capital's Khilgaon Taltala amid a blockade called by the BNP as part of its antigovernment movement.

    The staff bus of Agrani Bank went up in flames around 8:30 am on Wednesday, according to Shahjahan Sikder, a fire service officer.

    Two firefighting units were subsequently dispatched to the scene, but locals had already put out the flames by the time they arrived. No casualties were reported in the incident.

    The 10th instalment of the BNP's nationwide transport blockade to press for the institution of a neutral election-time government started at 6 am on Wednesday and will continue until 6 am on Friday.

    The largest opposition group in the country has been enforcing shutdowns and blockades since police cracked down on its rally in Dhaka on Oct 28, prompting deadly clashes. Daily reports of vandalism and vehicular arson have marred the ongoing protest programmes.

