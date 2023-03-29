Hasina wants digitalised land management, hassle-free services

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities to digitise land management services to put an end to issues involving ownership and ensure hassle-free service.
Speaking after inaugurating the first-ever National Land Conference on Tuesday, she said the system needed to be digitised to resolve “family and social problems” stemming from land ownership issues, according to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS.
Hasina mentioned incidents involving brothers and sisters depriving each other of paternal property resulting in attacks, killings and conflict.
"If a proper land management system can be ensured, the problem would be solved," she said.
Hasina said the government took measures to safeguard the ownership of land of all Bangladeshi citizens living at home and abroad.
The premier said people must not experience hassle while trying to make use of land-related services, adding, "The problem will not persist in the future as we are building a digital land system."
She also launched seven initiatives on the opening day of the three-day conference.
These included the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Monument and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Guchhagram Complex in Lakshmipur, Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map, Smart Land Records, Smart Land Pedia, Smart Land Service Centre and Modern Land Offices at 400 upazilas across the country.
"Each of the seven initiatives, taken by our Ministry of Land, will play a significant role in building a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh," she said.
A video documentary on the activities of the land ministry was screened at the function.
The aim of the conference is to highlight the role of the Ministry of Land in building a smart Bangladesh and identify future challenges of digitisation of land services.
Other objectives of the National Land Conference include informing citizens, government agencies, and stakeholders about the steps taken by the Ministry of Land, creating awareness among them about land management, and giving them ideas about the existing laws and regulations related to land.