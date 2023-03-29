Hasina wants digitalised land management, hassle-free services

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities to digitise land management services to put an end to issues involving ownership and ensure hassle-free service.

Speaking after inaugurating the first-ever National Land Conference on Tuesday, she said the system needed to be digitised to resolve “family and social problems” stemming from land ownership issues, according to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS.

Hasina mentioned incidents involving brothers and sisters depriving each other of paternal property resulting in attacks, killings and conflict.

"If a proper land management system can be ensured, the problem would be solved," she said.

Hasina said the government took measures to safeguard the ownership of land of all Bangladeshi citizens living at home and abroad.

The premier said people must not experience hassle while trying to make use of land-related services, adding, "The problem will not persist in the future as we are building a digital land system."