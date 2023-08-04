Man stabs two children to death while trying to rape his sister-in-law in Barguna

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing two children to death while trying to rape his sister-in-law in Barguna.
The woman has been hospitalised with stab wounds sustained in the incident that occurred in the Sadar Upazila on Friday, said Barguna Sadar Police Station chief AKM Mizanur Rahman.
Of the dead, the three-year-old child was the woman’s daughter. The other child was a neighbour’s 13-year-old boy.
The arrestee, Illias Pohlan, is a resident of Sadar Upazila and the husband of the victim’s elder sister.
“The woman divorced her husband recently. She used to stay at her ancestral home since the separation. Illias had been harassing her for a long time,” Mizanur said.
“She was sleeping next to the children on Friday when Illias stormed into the house and tried to rape her. Illias started to hack the woman when she obstructed him. Illias fled the scene after stabbing the children when they tried to save her.”
One child died on the spot, while the other died on the way to the hospital. The woman was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, Mizanur said.
Police visited the scene and recovered evidence of the incident, said Mozammel Haque Reza, additional superintendent of police.