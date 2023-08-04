Man stabs two children to death while trying to rape his sister-in-law in Barguna

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing two children to death while trying to rape his sister-in-law in Barguna.

The woman has been hospitalised with stab wounds sustained in the incident that occurred in the Sadar Upazila on Friday, said Barguna Sadar Police Station chief AKM Mizanur Rahman.

Of the dead, the three-year-old child was the woman’s daughter. The other child was a neighbour’s 13-year-old boy.

The arrestee, Illias Pohlan, is a resident of Sadar Upazila and the husband of the victim’s elder sister.