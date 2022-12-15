Couple among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha

Three passengers on an autorickshaw, including a married couple, have been killed when a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Gaibandha's Palashbari Upazila.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place in the upazila's Majhipara area near the Sakoa Bridge around 7 am on Thursday, according to Masud Rana, chief of Palashbari Police Station.