    Couple among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha

    Two others were injured in the collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Palashbari

    Gaibandha Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 05:28 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 05:28 AM

    Three passengers on an autorickshaw, including a married couple, have been killed when a bus ploughed into the three-wheeler in Gaibandha's Palashbari Upazila.

    Two others were injured in the incident that took place in the upazila's Majhipara area near the Sakoa Bridge around 7 am on Thursday, according to Masud Rana, chief of Palashbari Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Md Shamim Mia, 45, his wife Shimu Sarker, 40, and Shakil Mia, 35, all natives of Durgapur village in Gaibandha Sadar.

    Witnesses said the bus sped away after ramming the CNG-powered autorickshaw headed to Palashbari from Gaibandha. "The collision left the autorickshaw in a crumpled heap as three passengers died on the spot," said Masud.

    The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Police are working to identify the errant bus, according to Masud.

