    Bangladesh cancels Jul 20–Aug 2 summer holidays for public schools as election looms

    Education authorities are attempting to wrap up the school year by November before the election and potential disruption

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 July 2023, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 12:27 PM

    Bangladesh education authorities have decided to cancel the summer holidays for public schools, which were originally scheduled from Jul 20 to Aug 2.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni told the media of the decision on Wednesday after meeting with the leaders of a movement protesting for the nationalisation of their educational institutions at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

    “This year’s election will be held in December or the start of January. The schedule will be announced and campaigning will begin near the start of December. As such, we want to finish the final exams at these educational institutions by November.”

    “As such, we have very little time. That is why we are cancelling the summer holidays and will extend the winter holidays in December. As the summer holidays are cancelled, classes will continue so that we can finish all classes and exams by November.”

    The summer holidays were to begin on Wednesday, Jul 20.

