Bangladesh cancels Jul 20–Aug 2 summer holidays for public schools as election looms

Bangladesh education authorities have decided to cancel the summer holidays for public schools, which were originally scheduled from Jul 20 to Aug 2.

Education Minister Dipu Moni told the media of the decision on Wednesday after meeting with the leaders of a movement protesting for the nationalisation of their educational institutions at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

“This year’s election will be held in December or the start of January. The schedule will be announced and campaigning will begin near the start of December. As such, we want to finish the final exams at these educational institutions by November.”