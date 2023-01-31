Election Commission acts against 69 staff members over irregularities

Justice-seekers have to collect it from the Supreme Court website
The Election Commission has taken departmental action against 69 employees at its headquarters and local offices for different types of irregularities ranging from enjoying leave without permission to fraud.
The punishments include warning, reproach, suspension of salary and sacking, among other steps.
The EC detailed the actions in a statement on its website on Tuesday. It mentioned the nature of their offences and detailed the departmental cases against them.
The list includes 25 first-class employees, three from the second class, 25 from the third class and 16 from the fourth.
The departmental cases spanned from 2018 to 2022.