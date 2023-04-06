Bangabazar fire: 300 suspects accused of attack on police personnel

The fire service offices and firefighters trying to douse the flames were attacked, Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of the Lalbagh zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.



The mob attacked police when the law enforcers arrived at the spot to stop the attackers, the deputy commissioner added.



The suspects are accused of attacking the police and disrupting government work, Bangshal Police Station Inspector Kamrul Hasan said, citing the case statement. “No one is named in the case. Several police personnel were wounded in the attack that day, and an officer is still hospitalised," the SI added.

