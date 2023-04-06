Bangabazar fire: 300 suspects accused of attack on police personnel

Police have filed a case against as many as 300 suspects over the attack on law enforcers during Tuesday’s devastating fire in Dhaka’s Bangabazar.
Sub-Inspector Md Israfil registered the case at the Bangshal Police Station as the plaintiff on Thursday.
A mob, agitated by the failure of firefighters to quickly douse a devastating fire, threw brickbats at the fire service headquarters and attacked the control room on Tuesday.
The fire service offices and firefighters trying to douse the flames were attacked, Zafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of the Lalbagh zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.
The mob attacked police when the law enforcers arrived at the spot to stop the attackers, the deputy commissioner added.
The suspects are accused of attacking the police and disrupting government work, Bangshal Police Station Inspector Kamrul Hasan said, citing the case statement. “No one is named in the case. Several police personnel were wounded in the attack that day, and an officer is still hospitalised," the SI added.
Meanwhile, the fire service is set to file a separate case over the attack on their headquarters and personnel, according to Md Main Uddin, the director general of the fire service.
Police, following protocol, filed a general diary at Shahbagh Police Station over the fire, Shahabagh Police Station chief Nur Mohammad said.