Adani plant resumes electricity supply to Bangladesh after transmission line trip

The supply of electricity from the Adani Group plant in India has resumed after a transmission line to Bangladesh tripped amid a deepening ongoing power crisis in the country.

Electricity was added back to the national grid in the small hours of Thursday, 13 hours after the “unexpected” disruption. As much as 607 MW of electricity was transmitted by the plant at 9 am.

The line tripped at Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj around 2:45 pm on Wednesday, according to officials at the Bangladesh Power Development Board and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

Citing a storm as the reason for the trip, PGCB engineers jumped into action and restored the line around 3 pm. The power supply restarted at 3:43 am after all the technical issues at the plant were resolved.