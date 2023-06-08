    বাংলা

    Adani plant resumes electricity supply to Bangladesh after transmission line trip

    Power generated by the plant in India's Jharkhand was added back to the national grid after a 13-hour disruption

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 June 2023, 05:20 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 05:20 AM

    The supply of electricity from the Adani Group plant in India has resumed after a transmission line to Bangladesh tripped amid a deepening ongoing power crisis in the country.

    Electricity was added back to the national grid in the small hours of Thursday, 13 hours after the “unexpected” disruption. As much as 607 MW of electricity was transmitted by the plant at 9 am.

    The line tripped at Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj around 2:45 pm on Wednesday, according to officials at the Bangladesh Power Development Board and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

    Citing a storm as the reason for the trip, PGCB engineers jumped into action and restored the line around 3 pm. The power supply restarted at 3:43 am after all the technical issues at the plant were resolved.

    Bangladesh has been receiving around 750 MW of electricity from the Indian conglomerate’s plant in Jharkhand.

    With major power stations closed due to a shortage of coal or gas amid a dollar crisis, Bangladesh has been experiencing intense power cuts for weeks.

    After the transmission line from Adani’s plant tripped, the supply-demand mismatch increased to 3,419 MW at 4 pm on Wednesday from a daily average of 2,500-3,000 MW in the past few weeks.

    Last month, a shortage of coal halted electricity generation at one of two units of the country's largest plant in Payra. On Monday, the second unit of the 1,320 MW plant also shut down production around noon.

    As a result, the country's total power supply decreased by more than 600 MW, adding to the ongoing power cut woes around the country.

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said it may take two more weeks for the situation to improve after the arrival of new shipments of coal.

