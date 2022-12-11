3 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Dinajpur

The dead have been identified as pickup driver Waliullah, 23, helper Nishan, 25, and Motashim Billah, who was riding the truck as a passenger.

A pickup truck heading towards Rajshahi collided head-on with a bus heading towards Dinajpur on the Dinajpur-Ghoraghat Road around 4 am on Sunday, said Ashraful Islam, chief of Fulbari Police Station.

Police and a fire service team went to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation of the bodies, and took the pickup into custody, the OC said.