    বাংলা

    3 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Dinajpur

    Police are attempting to track down the bus, which fled the scene after the accident

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 06:39 AM

    Three people, including a pickup truck driver and his helper, have died after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a bus in Dinajpur's Fulbari Upazila.

    The driver of the bus, still unidentified, sped away from the scene after the accident. Law enforcers launched a hunt for the bus.

    The dead have been identified as pickup driver Waliullah, 23, helper Nishan, 25, and Motashim Billah, who was riding the truck as a passenger.

    A pickup truck heading towards Rajshahi collided head-on with a bus heading towards Dinajpur on the Dinajpur-Ghoraghat Road around 4 am on Sunday, said Ashraful Islam, chief of Fulbari Police Station.

    Police and a fire service team went to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation of the bodies, and took the pickup into custody, the OC said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh appoints Kabir Bin Anwar as new cabinet secretary
    Kabir Bin Anwar named new cabinet secretary
    The senior secretary from the Ministry of Water Resources becomes the 23rd person appointed to the role
    A view of an almost deserted Shapla Chattar in Dhaka's Motijheel on the day of BNP's rally on Saturday, Dec 10, 2022.
    Commuters distressed by public transport scarcity
    Transport owners vowed to maintain normal services during BNP's divisional rally on Saturday, but vehicles were hard to come by across the city
    Fire doused at Le Méridien hotel building in Dhaka
    Fire at Le Méridien hotel building doused
    Five firefighting units worked for two hours to douse the fire
    Police are stationed at Sayedabad's Gopalbagh, the venue for the BNP's antigovernment rally.
    Police vow to tackle any disturbance as BNP rallies in Dhaka
    The road to the BNP office has been closed once again as police remain on high alert

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher