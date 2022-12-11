3 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Dinajpur

Three people, including a pickup truck driver and his helper, have died after their vehicle was involved in a crash with a bus in Dinajpur's Fulbari Upazila.
The driver of the bus, still unidentified, sped away from the scene after the accident. Law enforcers launched a hunt for the bus.
The dead have been identified as pickup driver Waliullah, 23, helper Nishan, 25, and Motashim Billah, who was riding the truck as a passenger.
A pickup truck heading towards Rajshahi collided head-on with a bus heading towards Dinajpur on the Dinajpur-Ghoraghat Road around 4 am on Sunday, said Ashraful Islam, chief of Fulbari Police Station.
Police and a fire service team went to the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation of the bodies, and took the pickup into custody, the OC said.