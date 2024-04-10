    বাংলা

    Govt is taking firm action against ‘youth gangs’, says Hasan Mahmud

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has suggested that members of youth gangs should be sent to correctional facilities instead of jail, he said

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2024, 10:23 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 10:23 AM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud says Bangladesh will take strict action against those behind the youth gangs that have recently made headlines.

    The remarks came during a discussion with journalists at the YNT Centre in Chattogram city on Wednesday.

    The minister was asked to comment on the recent activities of juvenile gangs in Chattogram and the death of a doctor at their hands as someone who grew up near the port city.

    “At the last Cabinet meeting, we spoke informally on the issue of youth gangs. The prime minister instructed law enforcing agencies to take the necessary steps on the matter.

    “The prime minister advised sending youth gang members to correctional facilities after their arrest instead of jail. This is because they may forge connections with other criminals in jail and become even worse.”

    “It is a new issue for the country and the government is working to fix it,” the Awami League joint general secretary said. “Strict action will be taken against whoever is behind these youth gangs, regardless of which party they belong to.”

    Dentist Korban Ali, who had been beaten by one such youth gang while trying to protect his son, died at a Chattogram hospital on Wednesday morning.

    Korban’s son Ali Reza was attacked by the gang on the J Line next to the Eidgah field in the FErozshah Colony in the port city’s Akbar Shah area.

    Korban was attacked when he tried to help his son. Reza said he was hit on the head with a stone.

