Policeman dies after bus rams his motorcycle in Patuakhali

A police officer has died after a bus rammed his motorcycle in Patuakhali’s Mirzaganj Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Barishal-Barguna-Patuakhali Highway in the Kathaltali area around 10 am on Thursday, said Mirzaganj Police Station chief Md Anwar Hossain.

The dead police officer has been identified as Nazrul Islam, 57, a sub-inspector of Barguna district police and chief of its special branch. He was a native of Barishal’s Bakerganj Upazila.

Nazrul was on the way to his office from his house in Bakerganj when a Dhaka-bound Hanif Paribahan bus ran over his motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle escaped the scene, Hossain said.

He was rushed to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition where the doctor declared him dead, said Bakerganj Police Station chief SM Maksudur Rahman.

Nazrul took a leave on Feb 25 to visit his home in Barishal’s Wazirpur Upazila, said Ali Ahmed, chief of Barguna Sadar Police Station.