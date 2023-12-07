Body of Bangladesh national shot dead by India’s BSF returned after 3 days

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a Bangladeshi youth who was killed near the Thakurgaon border three days after his death.

The deceased has been identified as Zahurul Islam.

Feroz Wazed, chief of Haripur Police Station, told reporters that the 26-year-old's body was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) around 2 pm on Thursday.

At least two Bangladeshi youths were killed when the BSF opened fire at them on the Kanthaldangi border inside India.