    Body of Bangladesh national shot dead by India’s BSF returned after 3 days

    Zahirul Islam's body has been handed over to the family

    Thakurgaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 02:49 PM

    The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a Bangladeshi youth who was killed near the Thakurgaon border three days after his death.

    The deceased has been identified as Zahurul Islam.

    Feroz Wazed, chief of Haripur Police Station, told reporters that the 26-year-old's body was handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) around 2 pm on Thursday.

    At least two Bangladeshi youths were killed when the BSF opened fire at them on the Kanthaldangi border inside India.

    The other victim has been identified as Mokhlesur Rahman, 27.

    Earlier, a bipartisan flag meeting was held between the BSF and BGB, where the BSF said that they would return the body once legal proceedings were completed.

    However, the BSF returned the body three days later.

    "We have handed over Zahurul's body to the family, said OC Feroz Wahid.

