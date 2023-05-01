    বাংলা

    Police to probe as brickbat hit and damages Dhaka metro rail window

    Police say no one was injured in the incident

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 April 2023, 07:02 PM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 07:02 PM

    The window glass of a Dhaka Metro Rail train compartment has been damaged by a brickbat. 

    Police said they were set to open an investigation into the incident that occurred between Shewrapara and Kazipara stations on the way to Uttara from Agargaon around 11am on Sunday. 

    No one was injured, said Hafizur Rahman, chief of Kafrul Police Station.

    The place from where the brickbat was thrown has many multistoried buildings, according to him. 

    The metro rail authorities filed a complaint over the incident and a case will be filed, Hafizur said. 

    The government approved a 231-strong police unit to ensure security of the country’s first metro rail earlier in April but the force is yet to be formed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka metro opens all nine stations along Uttara-Agargaon line
    Dhaka metro opens all nine stations
    Two stations, Shewrapara and Uttara South, became operational on Friday
    Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations opened
    Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations opened
    The Kazipara and Mirpur-11 stations of the metro rail were opened to the public on Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023.
    Dhaka Metro Rail staffer lies under the shadow of a tree, looking for relief from the scorching sun on Saturday, Apr 8, 2023.
    Heatwave worsens
    Chuadanga hit a temperature of as much as 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday
    Bangladesh extends metro rail services by two hours
    Metro rail services extended by 2 hours
    Passenger services will be available from 8 am to 2 pm from now

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury