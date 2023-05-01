Police to probe as brickbat hit and damages Dhaka metro rail window

Two stations, Shewrapara and Uttara South, became operational on Friday
The window glass of a Dhaka Metro Rail train compartment has been damaged by a brickbat.
Police said they were set to open an investigation into the incident that occurred between Shewrapara and Kazipara stations on the way to Uttara from Agargaon around 11am on Sunday.
No one was injured, said Hafizur Rahman, chief of Kafrul Police Station.
The place from where the brickbat was thrown has many multistoried buildings, according to him.
The metro rail authorities filed a complaint over the incident and a case will be filed, Hafizur said.
The government approved a 231-strong police unit to ensure security of the country’s first metro rail earlier in April but the force is yet to be formed.