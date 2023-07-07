    বাংলা

    Cargo ship partially sinks, loses three containers in Bay of Bengal

    Pangaon Express was on its way to Pangaon terminal from Chattogram Port with 96 containers

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 6 July 2023, 06:45 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 06:45 PM

    A cargo ship has partially sunk in the Bay of Bengal on its way from Chattogram Port to Pangaon terminal amid adverse weather conditions.

    The ship, Pangaon Express, tilted on one side near Bhasan Char island on Thursday afternoon and lost three of its containers as they toppled overboard during squally weather.

    Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Omar Farooq said that the ship was carrying 96 containers.

    Another ship rescued the crew members and a port tugboat was sent to the area to rescue the vessel, the port secretary added.

    The Meteorological Department has asked the ports to hoist warning signal No. 3 as the Bay of Bengal has been slightly turbulent because of convective clouds.

