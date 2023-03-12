Committee identifies 42 high-risk buildings in Dhaka

The authorities have identified 42 buildings in Dhaka that are at 'high risk' and need to be demolished within the next three months.

These buildings should be vacated within a week and their owners will be instructed to tear down the structure on their own initiative, according to the Urban Development Committee. Otherwise, RAJUK will oversee the demolition of the buildings and recover the costs from the owners.

Letters will also be sent to government and autonomous institutions to make necessary repairs to 187 'risky' buildings.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Urban Development Committee at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.