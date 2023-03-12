    বাংলা

    Committee identifies 42 high-risk buildings in Dhaka

    These buildings need to be demolished within the next three months, according to the Urban Development Committee

    The authorities have identified 42 buildings in Dhaka that are at 'high risk' and need to be demolished within the next three months.

    These buildings should be vacated within a week and their owners will be instructed to tear down the structure on their own initiative, according to the Urban Development Committee. Otherwise, RAJUK will oversee the demolition of the buildings and recover the costs from the owners.

    Letters will also be sent to government and autonomous institutions to make necessary repairs to 187 'risky' buildings.

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the Urban Development Committee at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

    Housing and Public Works Secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin, the committee's convener, said the buildings under scrutiny have become unusable.

    “That is why we have asked for everything to be removed from the buildings within seven days. After that, these buildings should be demolished within three months."

    A committee headed by the chairman of RAJUK has been formed to make decisions in relation to risky buildings that are privately owned, he added.

    “The committee will take a decision after assessing these buildings and make their recommendations to us. These recommendations will be presented in the Urban Development Committee's meeting.”

    Among the most vulnerable buildings, 30 belong to the Directorate of Education and Engineering, three buildings to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, four to Jagannath University, and one to the Madrasa Board.

    Of the 187 buildings that need to be retrofitted, 154 belong to the Directorate of Education and Engineering.

    However, a RAJUK official who attended the meeting said no decision has been taken about the demolition of the buildings. A warning letter will be sent to the building owners.

    "It is not possible to empty these buildings within a week. They [owners] will be asked to repair them. Private buildings have not been assessed yet. That will be done later."

