    RAB arrests drug dealer who was sentenced to life

    He spent two years in jail before but resumed his trade after being released on bail

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 07:18 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive sentenced to life in a drug case.

    The RAB said it arrested Abdul Ahad, aka Limon, 34, in Gazipur’s Kashimpur area in the small hours of Friday.

    Limon was apprehended earlier in 2014 with a massive cache of drugs and charged in a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Lalmonirhat police, the RAB-2 said.

    After spending two years behind bars, he got out on bail, disguised himself and went off the law enforcement radar to continue his drug trade.

    The investigation officer submitted a chargesheet against Limon and a court sentenced him to life imprisonment issuing an arrest warrant.

    Initial interrogations revealed that he had disguised himself as a mason and then as an autorickshaw driver to avoid being detected over the past seven years.

    Limon was sentenced for both trafficking and selling drugs. He is accused in three separate cases around the country.

