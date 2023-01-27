RAB arrests drug dealer who was sentenced to life

After spending two years behind bars, he got out on bail, disguised himself and went off the law enforcement radar to continue his drug trade.

The investigation officer submitted a chargesheet against Limon and a court sentenced him to life imprisonment issuing an arrest warrant.

Initial interrogations revealed that he had disguised himself as a mason and then as an autorickshaw driver to avoid being detected over the past seven years.

Limon was sentenced for both trafficking and selling drugs. He is accused in three separate cases around the country.