Jamatul Ansar fought tribal group in hill tracts, tackled rebellion ‘brutally’, police say

Police have drawn information from two suspected members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, including how the new militant group trained recruits, tackled rebellions ‘brutally’ and fought a tribal organisation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The suspects – Saiful Islam Tuhin, 21, and Nayeem Hossain, 22 – are among around 30 arrested for their alleged links to Jamatul Ansar.

Police said they identified 38 out of 55 youths who had left home to join the outfit which arranged training with the help of separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party.

Police had earlier arrested Sadiq Saifullah Rafat, son of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman, for his alleged involvement with Jamatul Ansar. Shafiqur was also arrested on charges of aiding militant activities of Jamatul Ansar.

The latest arrestees – Tuhin was a student of a madrasa in Sylhet and Nayeem was studying at Agriculture Training Institute in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. After apprehending them on Wednesday, police’s Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit said on Thursday that the duo stayed in the Jamatul Ansar camp for around a year.