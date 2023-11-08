    বাংলা

    PM Hasina returns home from Saudi Arabia

    She attended the OIC's conference on women in Islam and performed Umrah during her trip

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 04:47 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 04:47 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned to Bangladesh after participating in the 'International Conference on Women in Islam', organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and performing Umrah.

    A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport around 7:45 am on Wednesday, her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher said.

    The premier was one of the key speakers at the inaugural ceremony of the Women in Islam conference held in Jeddah on Nov 6. She also engaged with senior officials from the OIC and other member nations on the sidelines of the conference.

    Hasina later inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Women in Islam' and participated in a dinner hosted in her honour during her time at the conference.

    She also visited the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, where she performed Umrah and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Prophet Muhammad.

    RELATED STORIES
    At Saudi Conference on Women in Islam, Hasina calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
    Hasina calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire
    The prime minister says all Muslim women should raise their voices for peace
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana offers prayers at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina on Sunday, Nov 5, 2023. Photo: PMO
    Hasina visits Masjid Al-Nabawi
    She will join the International Conference on Women in Islam in Jeddah
    Hasina flies to S Arabia to attend international conference on women in Islam
    Hasina flies to S Arabia to attend OIC conference on women
    The prime minister's itinerary includes visiting Madina before attending the conference in Jeddah, along with performing Umrah during her trip
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Hasina flies to Saudi Arabia Sunday
    The Bangladesh prime minister will attend the International Conference on Women in Islam in Jeddah on Monday and also perform Umrah

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine