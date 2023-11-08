PM Hasina returns home from Saudi Arabia

The premier was one of the key speakers at the inaugural ceremony of the Women in Islam conference held in Jeddah on Nov 6. She also engaged with senior officials from the OIC and other member nations on the sidelines of the conference.

Hasina later inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Women in Islam' and participated in a dinner hosted in her honour during her time at the conference.

She also visited the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, where she performed Umrah and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Prophet Muhammad.