2 college students die as truck collides head-on with motorbike in Tangail

Two college students have died after a truck and a motorcycle collided head-on in Tangail’s Nagarpur Upazila.
The accident occurred on Sheikh Hasina Bridge in Kedarpur on Sunday morning, said HM Joshimuddin, chief of Nagarpur Police Station.
The victims were identified as Shakil Ahmed, 19, from Shunshi village and Masum Mia, 19, a native of Kolmoid village. Both were HSC first year students at Pakitiya College and Syed Kalu Shah College.
The visibility was quite low on the Sheikh Hasina Bridge due to dense fog, the police officer said, citing locals. Police assumed the truck driver and motorcyclist could not see each other and collided head-on, killing the two students on the motorbike.
Police recovered the bodies and seized the truck, he said. The bodies will be handed over to the families following legal procedures.