2 college students die as truck collides head-on with motorbike in Tangail

Two college students have died after a truck and a motorcycle collided head-on in Tangail’s Nagarpur Upazila.

The accident occurred on Sheikh Hasina Bridge in Kedarpur on Sunday morning, said HM Joshimuddin, chief of Nagarpur Police Station.

The victims were identified as Shakil Ahmed, 19, from Shunshi village and Masum Mia, 19, a native of Kolmoid village. Both were HSC first year students at Pakitiya College and Syed Kalu Shah College.