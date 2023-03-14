Another Siddique Bazar blast victim dies as toll rises to 25

The death toll from the deadly blast at Café Queen building in Old Dhaka Siddique Bazar has climbed to 25 after another victim died.

Jahan Sarder, 25, died around 4:45pm on Tuesday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Jahan, a first-year student at Government Dohar-Nawabganj College in Dhaka, worked at a mobile repair shop in Gulistan. He used to live in Bibir Bagicha area in Jatrabari.

He was caught in the blast while walking past the building at North South Road on Mar 7.