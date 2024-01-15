    বাংলা

    Sun finally peeks through dense fog in Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

    Dhaka may remain blanketed in moderate fog, but the day temperature may rise, according to a meteorologist

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM

    The sun has finally pierced through the dense fog of winter in Dhaka and in other parts of Bangladesh.

    A bit of sun was seen in Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Barishal, Patuakhali, Kishoreganj and Sylhet, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick.

    "Dhaka may remain blanketed in moderate fog, but the daytime temperature may rise. It may feel less cold," he said.

    The lowest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Barishal, while the highest was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

    The lowest temperature in Dhaka was 14.8 degrees Celsius and the highest was 18.1 degrees Celsius.

    Dense fog and cold weather have prevailed in Bangladesh since Jan 11. Cold waves swept through the northern part of the country.

    According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s forecast, the sky will be partially cloudy and the weather will remain mostly dry.

    The BMD also predicted moderate to dense fog across the country from morning to mid-day.

    The fog may disrupt air, road, and river transport, it noted.

    Light cold waves have been sweeping through Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bhola.

    However, the day and night temperatures across the country may rise a little, the BMD said.

    On Wednesday, the Khulna Division is likely to experience some drizzle or light rain, said meteorologist Mallick.

    "The fog will dissipate slightly after the rain, but the temperature will fall further."

