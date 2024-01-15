Sun finally peeks through dense fog in Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

The sun has finally pierced through the dense fog of winter in Dhaka and in other parts of Bangladesh.

A bit of sun was seen in Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Barishal, Patuakhali, Kishoreganj and Sylhet, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick.

"Dhaka may remain blanketed in moderate fog, but the daytime temperature may rise. It may feel less cold," he said.

The lowest temperature in the country over the past 24 hours was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Barishal, while the highest was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.