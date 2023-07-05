Dhaka metro rail services to run until 8:30 pm from Jul 8

The Dhaka metro rail will extend its operating hours by half an hour to 8:30 pm to ease the movement of passengers across the city.

The new schedule will come into effect on Jul 8, according to a notice issued by the Roads and Highways Department.

From Saturday, two trains will depart from the Agargaon metro rail station at 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm for the Uttara North station. The trains will also stop at other stations along the way.