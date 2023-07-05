Dhaka metro rail services to run until 8:30 pm from Jul 8

The Dhaka metro rail will extend its operating hours by half an hour to 8:30 pm to ease the movement of passengers across the city.
The new schedule will come into effect on Jul 8, according to a notice issued by the Roads and Highways Department.
From Saturday, two trains will depart from the Agargaon metro rail station at 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm for the Uttara North station. The trains will also stop at other stations along the way.
Only MRT pass or Rapid pass holders will be allowed to board those trains. Single-trip tickets will not be accepted.
The metro rail is currently running from 8 am to 8 pm, with no service on Friday.
The urban rail network was launched on Dec 28 last year. It is currently operating from Uttara to Agargaon.
The route from Agargaon to Motijheel is set to be inaugurated in October, according to Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader.