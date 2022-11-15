College student killed in Gazipur’s Kaliganj

A college student was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death on a street at Gazipur’s Kaliganj.

The student, 19-year-old Ridowan Hasan Alif, was in his second year at Prahladpur School and College and a native of Dumni village. He was murdered at Narun Bazar in Kaliganj on Monday, said Sub-Inspector Moshiur Rahman Khan of the local police station.

Those involved in the killing were all young men, said Golam Mostafa Akondo, Jangalia union council member from ward-9.

Citing locals, Mostafa said a religious event was being held on the Narun High School premises on the day of the incident. Alif was on his way to attend it in the evening when he met some of his classmates in the Narun Bazar area.