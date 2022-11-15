    বাংলা

    College student killed in Gazipur’s Kaliganj

    Dozens of young men encircled the student and beat and stabbed him to death, a local public representative says

    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 06:32 AM
    A college student was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death on a street at Gazipur’s Kaliganj.

    The student, 19-year-old Ridowan Hasan Alif, was in his second year at Prahladpur School and College and a native of Dumni village. He was murdered at Narun Bazar in Kaliganj on Monday, said Sub-Inspector Moshiur Rahman Khan of the local police station.

    Those involved in the killing were all young men, said Golam Mostafa Akondo, Jangalia union council member from ward-9.

    Citing locals, Mostafa said a religious event was being held on the Narun High School premises on the day of the incident. Alif was on his way to attend it in the evening when he met some of his classmates in the Narun Bazar area.

    At around 7:30 pm, some adolescents and young men took Alif some distance from a junction. Some other young men joined them there and all encircled and beat him, blocking the road. At one point, they stabbed Alif in the chest and stomach and fled the scene, leaving him on the street, according to Mostafa.

    Alif’s friends and locals took him to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

    Police inspected the scene and an investigation is ongoing, said SI Moshiur Rahman.

    Alif’s body has been kept at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue and is awaiting an autopsy.

