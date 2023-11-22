ADB approves $336m in loans to bolster vaccine production in Bangladesh

Financed through the ADB's $9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility, initiated in December 2020, the project is part of ADB's efforts to provide rapid and equitable vaccine-related support to its developing member countries.

“Our experience with the COVID-19 pandemic exposed challenges in accessing diagnostic testing kits, availability of vaccines, and pandemic preparedness. It highlighted the need to improve self-sufficiency and establish capacity to manufacture vaccines,” said ADB Principal Health Specialist Dinesh Arora.

“This project aims to build Bangladesh’s resilience against future pandemics, improve vaccine supply security, and reduce the incidence and severity of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The project aims to establish a comprehensive vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostics manufacturing facility, along with a warehousing unit, at the existing location of Essential Drugs Company Limited in Gopalganj. The facility is designed to have the capacity to produce 58 million vials of vaccines annually.