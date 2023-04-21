Extreme heat is already unforgiving on residents of Dhaka. A water crisis makes matters worse

Md Riazuddin Ahmed, a senior citizen from Dhaka’s East Kazipara, was sweating in the heat when he arrived at the local pump of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewage Authority, or WASA, on Tuesday to lodge a complaint about no supply to his home for three days.

The water shortage amid the extreme heat has upended daily life in his neighbourhood. “We can’t perform ablution, go to the toilet and access drinking water, let alone have a bath,” he said.

Riazuddin said his complaint got the serial number 81, meaning WASA would address his issue after 80 others.

The WASA sends water trucks to ease the situation in such cases.

At the WASA office near Mirpur Bangla College, workers were filling water trucks from the pump before departing for the affected areas.