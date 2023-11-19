Classroom set ablaze at government primary school in Gazipur

A classroom at a government primary school in Gazipur was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday by unknown arsonists.
According to the locals, some youths torched the tin-roofed classroom and fled the scene before the 48-hour hartal called by BNP.
Masudul Karim, the headmaster of Gilshawar A Jabbar Government Primary School, said the fire damaged some classroom benches, electric fans, the ceiling, and the surrounding tin fences.
A complaint has been lodged at the Sreepur Police Station against the unidentified miscreants, according to the upazila executive officer Tariqul Islam.
Abdul Qadir, the school's assistant teacher, said that 32 students from the 2nd grade and 35 students from the 5th grade were being taught in the government-allotted tin-roofed classroom next to the school's main building.
“The classroom will be repaired and made suitable for teaching as soon as possible,” said Fatima Nasreen, Sreepur’s primary education officer.
Abul Fazal Md Nasim, the chief of Sreepur Police Station, visited the spot.
An investigation is currently underway to take legal action against the arsonists.