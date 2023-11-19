Classroom set ablaze at government primary school in Gazipur

A classroom at a government primary school in Gazipur was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday by unknown arsonists.

According to the locals, some youths torched the tin-roofed classroom and fled the scene before the 48-hour hartal called by BNP.

Masudul Karim, the headmaster of Gilshawar A Jabbar Government Primary School, said the fire damaged some classroom benches, electric fans, the ceiling, and the surrounding tin fences.

A complaint has been lodged at the Sreepur Police Station against the unidentified miscreants, according to the upazila executive officer Tariqul Islam.