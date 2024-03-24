    বাংলা

    Dhaka board publishes list of 2024 HSC exam centres

    The detailed list of centres allocated to colleges is available on the Dhaka Education Board's website

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 08:52 AM

    The Dhaka Education Board has published the list of exam centres for this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) tests.

    While the date for the start of the exams has not been set, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee indicated that they could begin on Jun 30.

    In Bangladesh, the HSC and equivalent exams are typically held in April. However, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the academic calendar have delayed the exams this year as well.

    Examinees can start filling out forms for this year’s exams from Apr 16 to Apr 25.

